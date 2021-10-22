Kim Beaty alleges departing sheriff gets benefit from Sheriff's Office contract

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Erie County sheriff candidates spar over a donation from dad of Capitol rioter “How outraged is the Republican Party and John Garcia about what happened on Jan. 6?” candidate Ted DiNoto said in a statement. “That is the question many ask, myself included.”

Candidates' backgrounds

Beaty raised the matter during a League of Women Voters forum attended by about 70 people at the Amherst Center for Senior Services. Each of the three candidates still campaigning actively talked up their experience and qualifications on the eve of Saturday’s start to early voting.

Beaty, 58, lives in Lancaster and has spent more than 30 years in law enforcement, working her way up through the Buffalo Police Department. She was chief of two city police districts and became deputy commissioner of operations. She is a master instructor at the county police academy and now serves as public safety director at Canisius College, her alma mater. Her overriding message was that she has more leadership experience than any other candidate.

Ted DiNoto, 54, of Clarence, has spent his law enforcement career with the Amherst Police Department, which he called “the greatest police department in Erie County." He is a detective lieutenant who has taken on a number of supervisory roles and now supervises the narcotics squad. He also serves as an academy instructor. He’s a Republican, but is running for sheriff on an independent line. He emphasized that as an independent, he won’t be compromised by party bosses or big donors.