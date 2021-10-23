Kevin Hardwick says Lynne Dixon's election mailer misleads voters on his positions

At first glance, the mailer that landed in thousands of mailboxes Friday appears to encourage people to vote for Kevin Hardwick, the Democratic Erie County legislator running for comptroller.
But it wasn't sent by Hardwick's campaign – and he says it falsely portrays his political views.
Across the front of the 12-by-15 inch mailer is a photo of Hardwick with former President Donald Trump and the words, "Hardwick Supports the Trump Agenda." Across the back is an image of Hardwick juxtaposed with a Trump rally, with the words "Make Erie County Great Again" across the bottom.
The mailer was actually designed by the campaign of his opponent, Republican-backed Lynne Dixon, in an effort to turn off Democratic voters who might otherwise support Hardwick's campaign.
And it started landing in mailboxes the day before early voting begins.
"I’ll lose, I’m sure, thousands of votes because of that," Hardwick said. "I talk about a culture change in the Comptroller’s Office and this is the kind of thing Stefan [Mychajliw] is doing in the Town of Hamburg. Every trick in the book. And it’s rubbed off on Lynne, also."
Bryan Fiume, an adviser to Dixon's campaign, said he didn't think the mailer was deceptive and said it accurately reflects Hardwick's conservative views.
"Kevin Hardwick is essentially lying to voters about his ideology," he said.
Negative mail pieces are common in competitive races. But this mailer stands out for its design, making it appear as if Hardwick's campaign is appealing to a conservative, Trump-supporting base when the opposite is true.
The mailer features a digitally edited photo that originally pictured Hardwick at a podium with three Democratic leaders behind him, including County Executive Mark Poloncarz. Those Democrats were erased and replaced with images of Trump and rally supporters in MAGA hats.
Support Local Journalism
The only clue that this was not a Hardwick campaign flier is a small phrase in white on the outer edge of the mailer saying, "Paid for by Friends for Lynne Dixon."
"This sort of tactic shows a lack of respect for voters," said Hardwick, a political science professor at Canisius College. "From a tactical standpoint, a political standpoint, it was masterful. They landed it at the perfect time, with no time for me to respond."
Hardwick said he received roughly a dozen calls Friday, and more social media messages from angry voters denouncing him for campaigning on an insurrectionist and gay-bashing agenda. Erie County Democratic headquarters received so many angry calls about the flier that they created a script for staff to use to set the record straight.
The flyer described Hardwick as "pro-law & order," "pro-America first" and "anti-gay marriage" – which Hardwick says mischaracterizes his support for gay marriage.
Fiume said the positions highlighted in the flier reflect the reality of Hardwick's conservative ideology from his decades as a Republican, and Hardwick's support for former Sen. Rick Santorum's run for president in 2012. He said the flier was sent to "likely voters," though Hardwick said he believes they were primarily sent to city Democrats.
Hardwick, generally considered a political moderate, left the Republican party in late 2018 and formally changed his affiliation to Democrat in 2019.
Hardwick, however, said he never voted for Trump, and instead supported the write-in presidential campaign of Evan McMullin, a former chief policy director for the House Republican Conference who ran as an independent in 2016. In the most recent election, he said, he voted for President Joe Biden.
And in regard to his stance on gay marriage, Hardwick said the mailer misleads voters.
"I was pro-traditional marriage and opposed to same-sex marriage a decade or so ago, when pretty much everybody was," he said. "President Obama, at the time, was opposed to same-sex marriage. And like most of the nation, I have evolved on that question, and I now support same-sex marriage."
The picture on the front of the flier that shows Hardwick standing with Trump is real. But it was taken in 2014 at Salvatore's Italian Gardens when Trump spoke to a standing-room crowd of 600 people and was looking at a possible run for governor.
Hardwick, who was still a Republican at the time, said everyone at the event had the opportunity to get their photo taken with him.
"As far as my wife and I were concerned," he said, "we got a photo with a celebrity who was the host of 'The Apprentice.' "