Kevin Hardwick says Lynne Dixon's election mailer misleads voters on his positions

At first glance, the mailer that landed in thousands of mailboxes Friday appears to encourage people to vote for Kevin Hardwick, the Democratic Erie County legislator running for comptroller.

But it wasn't sent by Hardwick's campaign – and he says it falsely portrays his political views.

Across the front of the 12-by-15 inch mailer is a photo of Hardwick with former President Donald Trump and the words, "Hardwick Supports the Trump Agenda." Across the back is an image of Hardwick juxtaposed with a Trump rally, with the words "Make Erie County Great Again" across the bottom.

The mailer was actually designed by the campaign of his opponent, Republican-backed Lynne Dixon, in an effort to turn off Democratic voters who might otherwise support Hardwick's campaign.

And it started landing in mailboxes the day before early voting begins.

"I’ll lose, I’m sure, thousands of votes because of that," Hardwick said. "I talk about a culture change in the Comptroller’s Office and this is the kind of thing Stefan [Mychajliw] is doing in the Town of Hamburg. Every trick in the book. And it’s rubbed off on Lynne, also."