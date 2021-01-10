Kevin Hardwick launches campaign for county comptroller

He is also well known as a former talk show host on WBEN Radio.

Erie County Democratic Chairman Jeremy J. Zellner said he had discussed the comptroller contest with others but it appears the party will go with Hardwick.

"Kevin really wants to do this, I think he's the right choice, and I think he'll win," Zellner said. "I'm excited about it."

Still, the Republican side of the race remains unclear. Mychajliw says he will soon announce whether he will seek another term as comptroller. Hamburg Republican Chairman Dan O'Connell, meanwhile, said he expects Mychajliw – a Hamburg resident – to run as a Republican this year for supervisor.

If Mychajliw opts for Town Hall over the Rath County Office Building, some predict the GOP could again turn to Lynne M. Dixon, a former county legislator and current Comptroller's Office official who unsuccessfully challenged Democratic County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz in 2019.

Hardwick, 63, has criticized Mychajliw for a constant social media presence that he says has only widened his well-known rift with Poloncarz. He understands the inherent differences that could arise between the two offices, but believes a constant state of war is unnecessary.