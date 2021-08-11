Kathy Hochul: 'The governor and I have not been close'

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul made it plain Wednesday that she wasn't going to carry baggage that Gov. Andrew Cuomo is leaving behind.

"I think it's very clear that the governor and I have not been close. Physically or otherwise in terms of much time," she told reporters in her first address since Cuomo announced Tuesday that he would resign following an explosive report by the state attorney general that found he sexually harassed 11 women.

"I've been traveling the state and do not spend much time in his presence or in the presence of many in the state Capitol."

Hochul was careful to note that she was still lieutenant governor and that the state had just one governor, but that will change on Aug. 24, which is when Cuomo said he will officially step down.

But she said changes would be coming and that those who may have enabled the governor in his improper behavior will not be in her Cabinet.

"No one who was named as doing anything unethical will remain in my administration," she said.

She also indicated her style of leadership will not be anything like Cuomo's.

"At the end of my term, whenever it ends, no one will ever describe my administration as a toxic work environment," she said.

