Karen Healy-Case ends Erie County sheriff campaign, supports Kimberly Beaty

After waging a semi-active campaign on the Conservative line, sheriff candidate Karen L. Healy-Case said Tuesday she has changed her mind and will not participate in a League of Women Voters debate Wednesday in East Aurora.

She is now supporting Democrat Kimberly L. Beaty, the retired Buffalo deputy commissioner and chief of security at Canisius College, in a move that could influence the dynamic of the sheriff election.

"I believe Kim Beaty has the experience from working in the Police Department and outside the Police Department," Healy-Case said. "She's done extremely well in both roles, she's intelligent, and I support her."

The former Buffalo police lieutenant gained the Republican endorsement last spring, but lost the party nomination to former Buffalo Det. John C. Garcia in the June 22 primary. Healy-Case was also nominated by the Conservative Party, where she continues to appear.

At this late date in the campaign, however, she is unable to leave the minor party line. Though she has not actively campaigned since the primary, she previously told The Buffalo News she viewed as "important" the need to participate in the Wednesday debate as the Conservative candidate.