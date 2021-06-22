 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kara Buscaglia wins GOP primary for town justice in Amherst
0 comments
top story

Kara Buscaglia wins GOP primary for town justice in Amherst

Support this work for $1 a month
Amherst judge candidates

Kara Buscaglia, left, and Kathy Weppner are running for Amherst town judge.

 Provided photos

Town Justice Kara Buscaglia, a lawyer who won election in 2013 and again in 2017 when she was jointly endorsed by the Republicans, won the Republican primary against Republican Kathy Weppner, who is best known for her stint as an outspoken host on WBEN radio and is not an attorney.

Buscaglia had hoped to earn the support of Amherst Republicans for reelection this year. But Weppner, attending what she said was her first town GOP committee meeting, objected when she heard discussion of a judicial cross endorsement.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Buscaglia also won the Conservative and Working Families party primaries, while Weppner had to win at least one primary to have a place in the general election.

Town Board incumbent Jacqualine G. Berger lost the Conservative primary, with challenger Ray Herman and incumbent Shawn A. Lavin winning the two Conservative ballot lines in that election.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The tallest cliff in the Solar System is one steep drop

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News