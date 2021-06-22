Kara Buscaglia wins GOP primary for town justice in Amherst

Town Justice Kara Buscaglia, a lawyer who won election in 2013 and again in 2017 when she was jointly endorsed by the Republicans, won the Republican primary against Republican Kathy Weppner, who is best known for her stint as an outspoken host on WBEN radio and is not an attorney.

Buscaglia had hoped to earn the support of Amherst Republicans for reelection this year. But Weppner, attending what she said was her first town GOP committee meeting, objected when she heard discussion of a judicial cross endorsement.

Buscaglia also won the Conservative and Working Families party primaries, while Weppner had to win at least one primary to have a place in the general election.

Town Board incumbent Jacqualine G. Berger lost the Conservative primary, with challenger Ray Herman and incumbent Shawn A. Lavin winning the two Conservative ballot lines in that election.

Stephen T. Watson
News Staff Reporter
I report on development, government, crime and schools in the northern Erie County suburbs. I grew up in the Town of Tonawanda and worked at the Post-Standard in Syracuse before joining The News in 2001.
Email: swatson@buffnews.com