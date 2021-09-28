Jumaane Williams inches toward run for governor in 2022

The 2022 campaign for governor of New York is beginning to take shape with another potential candidate announcing formation of an exploratory committee.

Jumaane D. Williams, the New York City public advocate, said Tuesday he has filed a statewide campaign account with the state Board of Elections that allows him to raise money for a potential run. His announcement comes just days after he hosted a Brooklyn fundraising event for Buffalo mayoral challenger India B. Walton, another progressive with whom he has forged a strong alliance.

He said he will launch an October tour throughout the state as part of his effort.

“I’ve spent my entire career, most of my life, pushing and advocating and fighting on behalf of the people and against injustice and inertia. What’s wrong in New York, and what’s stopping the people in power from changing it. I’m proud to have had many successes in that fight,” Williams said. “Now, our state is attempting to recover from a pandemic and move forward from an era of toxicity, of scandal, of ego and personality standing in the way of progress. I’ve always been dedicated to public service, and over the coming weeks, I’m considering how best I can serve in that work to renew New York.”