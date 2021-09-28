Jumaane Williams inches toward run for governor in 2022

The 2022 campaign for governor of New York is beginning to take shape with another potential candidate announcing formation of an exploratory committee.
Jumaane D. Williams, the New York City public advocate, said Tuesday he has filed a statewide campaign account with the state Board of Elections that allows him to raise money for a potential run. His announcement comes just days after he hosted a Brooklyn fundraising event for Buffalo mayoral challenger India B. Walton, another progressive with whom he has forged a strong alliance.
He said he will launch an October tour throughout the state as part of his effort.
“I’ve spent my entire career, most of my life, pushing and advocating and fighting on behalf of the people and against injustice and inertia. What’s wrong in New York, and what’s stopping the people in power from changing it. I’m proud to have had many successes in that fight,” Williams said. “Now, our state is attempting to recover from a pandemic and move forward from an era of toxicity, of scandal, of ego and personality standing in the way of progress. I’ve always been dedicated to public service, and over the coming weeks, I’m considering how best I can serve in that work to renew New York.”
Williams will first have to contend with incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul, whom he unsuccessfully challenged in the Democratic primary for governor in 2018. Hochul has already said she will run for a full term next year after succeeding former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, who resigned on Aug. 24 amid a sexual harassment scandal.
It is also expected that Attorney General Letitia James will enter the race, while other potential candidates include New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, Rep. Thomas Suozzi of Long Island and others. Williams was elected to New York City's second highest post in 2019 following nine years on the City Council.
His expected entry into the race comes as no surprise as he has been building contacts in the progressive Democratic community across the state – including Buffalo – for the past several years. On Tuesday, he announced an advisory council of several prominent Democrats, mostly from New York City.