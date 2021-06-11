Judicial candidates to speak at Niagara Falls forum

The two candidates for Niagara County judge and the three candidates for Niagara Falls city judge are scheduled to appear at a public forum Saturday in Harry F. Abate Elementary School, 1625 Lockport St., Niagara Falls.

The event, sponsored by Niagara Organizing Alliance for Hope, will be livestreamed on the group's Facebook page.

Because of Covid-19 restrictions in the school, live attendance is limited to 100 people, who were asked to pre-register.

The candidates in the county judge race are Michael E. Benedict and John J. Ottaviano Jr., both of Lockport. Three people are running for the Niagara Falls City Court seat: Jenelle J. Faso, Christopher M. Mazur and Dominic H. Saraceno.

In both contests, primaries will be held June 22 in the Democratic, Republican, Conservative and Working Families parties, with early voting from Saturday through June 20.

