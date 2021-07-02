Judge lets DiNoto keep ballot line; 4 remain running for Erie County sheriff

A judge has kept independent candidate Ted DiNoto on the ballot for Erie County sheriff, rejecting the county Republican Party’s attempt to remove him from the field on a technicality.

DiNoto is an Amherst police lieutenant who chose not to run in the Republican primary and instead established a line for himself on the November ballot by circulating an independent nominating petition. DiNoto calls his party the Public Service party.

Republican Chairman Karl Simmeth and a second person, a political appointee with the County Legislature, filed legal papers asking a State Supreme Court judge to disqualify DiNoto because the symbol of a star used on the petition looked, to them, too much like a star sometimes used by the Democratic Party and might have confused signers.

The county Board of Elections determined DiNoto’s petitions to be valid, and so did Judge Timothy Walker on Thursday, DiNoto announced Friday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The race for sheriff remains a four-way affair with DiNoto and three candidates who were formerly with the Buffalo Police Department: John C. Garcia, who won the Republican primary; Kimberly Beaty, who won the Democratic primary; and Karen Healy-Case, who has the Conservative Party line.