John Garcia wins latest fundraising race in contest for Erie County sheriff

The major-party candidates for Erie County sheriff have puffed up their bank accounts and now have tens of thousands of dollars to spend in the weeks before Election Day, which will likely include more appeals for campaign cash.

Republican John C. Garcia, who had less than $4,000 on hand soon after the expensive GOP primary in June, can now pay for advertising, mailers and assorted campaign needs from his almost $191,000 balance.

Garcia raised more than $249,000 since the primary, more than any other candidate in the field, according to campaign finance reports for the period between mid-July and Sept. 27. He spent about $60,000 during those weeks, bringing his total campaign outlays to more than $300,000 so far, according to documents he filed with the state Board of Elections.

Garcia’s list of contributors is heavy with law enforcement officers and their unions, such as the Buffalo Police Benevolent Association, which, like the unions representing most Sheriff’s Office employees, endorsed him.

