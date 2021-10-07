John Garcia describes vision for upgrading Erie County Sheriff's Office

“This isn’t just an issue for law enforcement,” Garcia said.

He acknowledged that the Sheriff’s Office’s most important component is the Jail Management Division, which spends more than any other unit as it runs the Holding Center in downtown Buffalo and the Correctional Facility in Alden.

He promised to work closely with the state agency that regulates local jails, the Commission of Correction, and disagreed that Sheriff Timothy B. Howard, who has endorsed him, did not work well with the commission.

The commission sued Howard twice during his 16 years in office and called his jails among the state’s worst run. “If there’s something we can improve on, I want to improve on it,” Garcia said.

Garcia, who was a narcotics detective during part of his career with the Buffalo Police Department, promised to aggressively pursue the drug traffickers flooding the streets with opiates and fentanyl, who already command the attention of Erie County’s police and prosecutors. He offered to work more closely with school resource officers and to ask deputies to work with social services agencies to keep at-risk youths away from violence. He said he would institute forums for the Sheriff’s Office to meet with the community, describing one format as “coffee with a cop.”

He also said he would seek to eliminate unnecessary administrative posts so he could put more deputies on patrol. He would come up with jobs to trim after a “top to bottom assessment,” he said.

