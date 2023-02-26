Jamestown Mayor Edward A. "Eddie" Sundquist has been endorsed for re-election to a second four-year term, Jamestown City Democratic chair Alyssa A. Porter announced Sunday.

Democrats also gave their backing to attorney John I. LaMancuso for City Court judge and six candidates for City Council.

The Council endorsements included Porter and Isaiah Rashad II for at-large seats, Kaycee Colburn for Ward Five and Vanessa Weinert for Ward Six. Also endorsed were two incumbents – Third Ward Council Member Regina L. Brackman and Fourth Ward's Marie T. Carrubba.

Jamestown Democrats additionally gave the nod to four candidates for Chautauqua County Legislature – Billy Torres in District 9, Julie Jackson-Forsberg in District 10, Fred Larson in District 12 and Tom Nelson in District 13. Torres and Nelson are incumbents.