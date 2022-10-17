Jamestown lawyer will be new county attorney in Chautauqua County

Jamestown lawyer Patrick Slagle has been appointed Chautauqua County's county attorney, effective in January, Chautauqua County Executive Paul M. Wendel Jr. announced.

Slagle, who has been assistant county attorney since February, will succeed Stephen Abdella, who is retiring after 33 years in various posts in county department, including the past 16 years as county attorney.

Slagle previously was an assistant social services attorney with the county's Department of Health and Human Services.

A graduate of Jamestown High School, he earned an associate's degree from Jamestown Community College, a bachelor's degree in political science from SUNY Brockport and his law degree from the University at Buffalo.

Before joining the county, he was a supervising attorney at Legal Assistance of Western New York from 2009 to 2019.

Slagle resides in Jamestown with his wife and two children and is vice president of the Board of Education for the Jamestown Public Schools.