Jacobs votes to bar Greene from committees; Reed doesn't

Politico reported that after Greene disavowed her calls for violence and her conspiracy theories at that Republican House Conference meeting Wednesday night, Reed stood up and thanked her.

In a conference call with reporters Thursday, Reed said: "This is something that we have taken care of on our Republican side of the aisle, so I will not be joining that Democratic call today absent some change in the text that I see or actions that are contrary to what I heard last night from Marjorie disclaiming this rhetoric and her positions prior to coming to Congress."

Asked if Greene should have been placed on the Education Committee in the first place, Reed cited the advice he gives his children about proper online behavior. But he also insisted that she deserves a chance to serve on committees like other members of Congress.

"I'm going to be obviously watching, all of you are going to be watching what she does," Reed added. "She disavowed this extreme rhetoric. And I hope she publicly goes out there. What she did last night in the conference needs to be done, in my opinion, in public."