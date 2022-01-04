Introspective Democrats examine their party as 2022 elections draw near

20 years after campaign promise, Majority Leader Schumer is still touring all 62 NY counties Schumers travels have become part of the state's political ritual. It allows Schumer to tend to his own back yard, from Chautauqua to Clinton, Niagara to Suffolk, and everywhere in between.

During a recent visit to Wyoming County, the senator discussed New York's Democratic Party and the course it should chart this election year. He faces his own challenge in defending the fragile Senate majority, but believes his success as well as that of the state party hinges on looking out for average Americans.

"I follow Joe Biden's agenda, which is what America needs and New York needs," he said.

That translates into what he calls basics like affordable child care, lower prescription costs and good jobs.

"We have the worst child care of the top 10 developed countries," he said. "That's one of the main reasons we don't have workers. Taking care of kids who are preschool is a huge burden for middle class and working class families."

While President Biden's stalled Build Back Better program would make pre-K programs available to all, he said the nation fails to address a widespread problem.

"That's the kind of thing average New Yorkers believe in," he said. "What I try to do and what the Democratic Party tries to do is help average people. Then we have to let them know we did it."