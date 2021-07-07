India Walton's mayoral campaign reinforces progressive police proposals

The Democratic nominee is also set to tap into financial resources available from left-leaning groups supporting campaigns such as hers, which is expected to rank as one of the nation's most high-profile mayoral elections.

Williams focuses on police in upstate tour

Williams, the No. 2 official in New York City government, also visited Syracuse and Rochester over the past few days as cities around the country experience a sharp spike in gun violence. He is supporting Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's Tuesday declaration of a "disaster emergency" to combat the situation through job creation and other opportunities aimed at at-risk youth.

Williams emphasized his support for law enforcement efforts that should be part of an overall approach to addressing health care and mental health instead of "mistakes made 30 years ago," adding that "New York can lead the way" in policing innovations.

Changes are needed "so as not to go down the same road that led to where we are now," Williams said. "The Police Department – to ask them to do all of it is problematic."