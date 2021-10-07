India Walton's car impounded for unpaid parking tickets

India B. Walton, the Democratic nominee for mayor of Buffalo, had her car impounded Thursday for hundreds of dollars in unpaid parking tickets and an expired inspection.

“They towed my damn car,” Walton wrote on Twitter. “I’m late on some parking tickets, and my inspection sticker is expired. Those are my bad – I should have handled them on time. I’m handling them right now.”

Walton's black Subaru was towed from an on-street parking space near her downtown campaign office to the city's impound lot on Dart Street, her campaign manager acknowledged.

Kevin Helfer, the city parking commissioner, said Walton's car was towed because of the expired inspection and for being a "scofflaw." The value of the fines she owed was in excess of $600, he said.

Walton said on Twitter that her status as a “low-income single mother enrolled in Medicaid” factored into her inability to pay the tickets on time.

“People like me don’t always have the money to pay tickets,” Walton wrote.

Campaign manager Jesse Myerson, responding to questions from The News, said Walton was rushing to the impound lot to try to retrieve her car before the lot closed for the day.