India Walton tells city employees their jobs are safe if she wins

Some 2,000 city workers this week have received a letter from mayoral candidate India Walton reassuring them that none of them, with the possible exception of politically-appointed managers, would lose their jobs if she wins Tuesday's election.
"It is absolutely false that I plan to fire city employees or make you re-apply for your positions," Walton said in her letter. "These lies are politically convenient for the current mayor, but have no basis in reality."
Her campaign spokesman called the letter an attempt to dispel disinformation meant to scare city workers into voting for four-term incumbent Mayor Byron Brown, now waging a write-in campaign in his re-election bid.
"Byron Brown's record is terrible and his vision is non-existent, so his campaign has resorted to the Trump playbook of lies and fearmongering," spokesman Jesse Myerson said.
Brown spokesman Mike DeGeorge sent a statement, attributed to Brown for Buffalo, calling Walton's allegations untrue and "another example of the danger of India Walton."
In a contest marked by passionate but divided loyalties throughout the city, Walton supporters say carrying their candidate's flag in South Buffalo is a tough assignment.
"The overwhelming majority of employees that received that letter have expressed to the mayor that they felt it was an attempt by India Walton to intimidate them, suppress their political participation and dull their enthusiasm for volunteering on the mayor's campaign," DeGeorge said.
Walton also said in her letter to city workers that if she's elected, she would not compel them to use work or personal time to go to polling locations or do any other type of campaign work for her benefit.
"I will put an end to the long-standing practice of expecting city employees to donate to political campaigns, carry petitions, put up yard signs or otherwise show political allegiances," Walton wrote.
"I want you to spend your free time, and your hard-earned dollars, tending to your families and your personal lives – not to my political career," she said. "If elected, I will end this practice on day one and advance reforms to ensure this never happens again."
Myerson said city workers are being pressured to work for the mayor's reelection.
"Every city worker who supports India that we talk to says they are expected to do political work on behalf of their employer," Myerson said.
The statement from DeGeorge denied that charge.
Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News.