India Walton tells city employees their jobs are safe if she wins

Some 2,000 city workers this week have received a letter from mayoral candidate India Walton reassuring them that none of them, with the possible exception of politically-appointed managers, would lose their jobs if she wins Tuesday's election.

"It is absolutely false that I plan to fire city employees or make you re-apply for your positions," Walton said in her letter. "These lies are politically convenient for the current mayor, but have no basis in reality."

Her campaign spokesman called the letter an attempt to dispel disinformation meant to scare city workers into voting for four-term incumbent Mayor Byron Brown, now waging a write-in campaign in his re-election bid.

"Byron Brown's record is terrible and his vision is non-existent, so his campaign has resorted to the Trump playbook of lies and fearmongering," spokesman Jesse Myerson said.

Brown spokesman Mike DeGeorge sent a statement, attributed to Brown for Buffalo, calling Walton's allegations untrue and "another example of the danger of India Walton."

