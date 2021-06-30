 Skip to main content
India Walton still ahead in mayoral race after absentee ballots counted
breaking

Walton vs. Brown (copy) (copy) (copy)

India Walton's lead narrowed, but she still came out ahead after absentee ballots in her primary win over Mayor Byron W. Brown were counted.

 Derek Gee Harry Scull

Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown had twice as many absentee votes as India B. Walton, but it was not enough to overcome her lead in the Democratic primary for mayor. 

Walton picked up 505 absentee votes, while Brown had 1,002, according to the Erie County Board of Elections, which counted the absentees today.

The absentee ballot vote cut Walton's lead to 1,010. There still are affidavit ballots to be counted, but there are not enough to change the outcome of the race, according to the Board of Elections.

The tally of early votes and those on Election Day was 11,132 - 9,625 for Walton.

Read the full story by Robert J. McCarthy here.
