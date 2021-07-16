India Walton sees surge of campaign donations after primary win

Walton reported having $147,000 in the bank at the end of the recent reporting period.

In a statement, Walton said her campaign has received thousands of small donations, including from unitemized ones under $99. She said the average donation to her campaign has been $56.40.

"Our campaign is proud to be a grassroots, people-powered movement, and our most recent filing with the Board of Elections reflects that, with thousands of small donations not just from individuals in the Buffalo community, but the community at large,” said Walton.

The Walton campaign saw the number of donations flowing in leap following her defeat of Brown. The money coming her way is heavily skewed from Buffalo in relatively low amounts of $100 or $200. But she is getting larger donations from individuals who live in Western New York and afar.

Walton’s largest local donor during the period came in two contributions totaling $11,296 from Carl Dennis, a Buffalo resident who was a longtime University at Buffalo poetry professor and winner of the 2002 Pulitzer Prize for poetry.