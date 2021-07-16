India Walton sees surge of campaign donations after primary win for Buffalo mayor

The Walton campaign overnight reported to the state elections board that she raised $199,000 during the most recent public disclosure period from June 7 to July 11. In little more than a month, Walton exceeded her entire campaign total, $126,000, stretching back to the middle of last December.

Walton reported having $147,000 in the bank at the end of the recent reporting period.

In a statement, Walton, who describes herself as a democratic socialist, said her campaign has received thousands of small donations, including un-itemized ones less than $99. She said the average donation to her campaign has been $56.40.

"Our campaign is proud to be a grassroots, people-powered movement, and our most recent filing with the Board of Elections reflects that, with thousands of small donations not just from individuals in the Buffalo community, but the community at large,” Walton said.

Donations from across the country