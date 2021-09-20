India Walton names veteran operative as campaign manager

Challenger India B. Walton enters the final six weeks of her mayoral race against incumbent Democrat Byron W. Brown with a new campaign manager with political experience in New York City and Colorado.

“I am thrilled to welcome Drisana Hughes to Team India,” Walton, winner of the June Democratic primary, said Monday. “Her wealth of experience in Democratic campaigning, her deep understanding of political organizing, and her shining intelligence are exactly what this campaign needs to win in November with a strong mandate to build the safe, healthy Buffalo we all need and deserve.”

Hughes served as deputy campaign manager for Alvin Bragg’s successful Democratic primary for Manhattan district attorney earlier this year, and as organizing director for the unsuccessful mayoral campaign of New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer. In 2020, she was regional field director for the Colorado Democratic Party for Joe Biden's successful presidential effort. She has also worked as senior program director at Civics Unplugged, a nonpartisan program for high schoolers.

The campaign said Hughes’ new role is part of a broader reorganization in which several other staff members will assume new titles and responsibilities.