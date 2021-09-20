 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
India Walton names veteran operative as campaign manager
0 comments
topical top story

India Walton names veteran operative as campaign manager

Support this work for $1 a month
India Walton

Buffalo mayoral candidate India Walton accepts the endorsement of Starbucks and Spot coffee employees who are attempting to organize into a union, as well as Workers United Upstate New York, during a news conference at HANSA Workspace in Buffalo on Friday. 

 Mark Mulville/Buffalo News

Challenger India B. Walton enters the final six weeks of her mayoral race against incumbent Democrat Byron W. Brown with a new campaign manager with political experience in New York City and Colorado.

“I am thrilled to welcome Drisana Hughes to Team India,” Walton, winner of the June Democratic primary, said Monday. “Her wealth of experience in Democratic campaigning, her deep understanding of political organizing, and her shining intelligence are exactly what this campaign needs to win in November with a strong mandate to build the safe, healthy Buffalo we all need and deserve.”

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Hughes served as deputy campaign manager for Alvin Bragg’s successful Democratic primary for Manhattan district attorney earlier this year, and as organizing director for the unsuccessful mayoral campaign of New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer. In 2020, she was regional field director for the Colorado Democratic Party for Joe Biden's successful presidential effort. She has also worked as senior program director at Civics Unplugged, a nonpartisan program for high schoolers.

The campaign said Hughes’ new role is part of a broader reorganization in which several other staff members will assume new titles and responsibilities.

The previous campaign managers were De'Jon Hall and Katrika Carr. Hall said Monday he has resigned as manager, but will remain with the campaign in policy and legal positions.

Read the full story from News Staff Reporter Robert J. McCarthy
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News