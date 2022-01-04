India Walton gains new role with Working Families Party

India B. Walton, the community activist who stunned incumbent Byron W. Brown in last year's Democratic primary for mayor only to lose the general election, has been appointed to a post in the state Working Families Party.

The left-leaning minor party announced Monday that Walton, a former nurse, will become senior adviser for special projects, charged with advancing issue priorities in the State Legislature, local issues in Buffalo and Rochester, and help recruit, train, elect and support political candidates at the local and state level.

“The Working Families Party brings together the best of social movement and political organizing to change working people’s lives for the better,” Walton said. “I’m so excited to work with the WFP to build power for the multiracial working class and elect a new generation of progressive leaders in this state.”

Walton gained national attention after her surprise victory over the four-term incumbent in June. She did not appear on the Working Families line in the general election after the party failed to meet filing deadlines last spring. But Working Families proved instrumental in both her primary and general election campaigns with manpower and financial support.