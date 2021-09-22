India Walton appoints six to mayoral advisory panel

Democratic mayoral challenger India B. Walton is already looking toward City Hall with her Wednesday appointment of six experts to an advisory committee to guide her during the campaign and possible transition.

Walton, who won the June Democratic primary and is now facing incumbent Byron W. Brown's write-in effort, said her experience has introduced to her to a wide variety of experts, some of whom will now advise her in labor, education, municipal finance, local business and good government.

"Should the voters of Buffalo see fit to elect me Mayor on Nov. 2, they can rest assured that I will be ready to hit the ground running on Day 1," she said. "With accomplished professionals like these at my side, we will begin the hard work of reversing the failure and corruption of the current administration and building the safe, healthy Buffalo we all need and deserve.”

The campaign provided the following bios of the advisory panel members: