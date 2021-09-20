India Walton adds to staff and supporters; Byron Brown returns focus to write-in campaign

Later, at an East Side news conference, Walton introduced Baskin to address what Brown has consistently labeled as the Democratic nominee's "inexperience." The top legislative official in county government noted some criticized her own lack of a political past when she assumed her current post, but claimed success with "life experiences" that mirror Walton's.

"I had a wealth of experience when it came to understanding how to survive as a single parent," Baskin said, "living on public assistance, trying to navigate the system and start my own small business. This experience set the foundation for me that government is not just about creating policies; government ... is understanding the struggles that are in need of the multitudes.

"For those who continue to question her experience," she added, "I can honestly and confidently say India Walton has experience of what it's like to live in this city like us all."

Baskin, one of several local officials expected to break their neutral status in the race over the next few weeks, then made her case for a woman to serve as mayor for the first time in Buffalo history.