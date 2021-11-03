 Skip to main content
India Walton acknowledges likely Byron Brown victory
Walton day after

Mayoral candidate India Walton speaks to the media on election night.

 Derek Gee / Buffalo News

India B. Walton acknowledged Wednesday afternoon she does not expect to accumulate enough votes in Tuesday's general election to become mayor of Buffalo once write-in ballots are allotted.

In a statement posted on Twitter that did not include the word "concede," the winner of the June Democratic primary said Mayor Byron W. Brown's write-in vote totals would likely exceed her own.

"Tens of thousands of write-in and absentee ballots have yet to be tabulated and we believe that democracy requires that every vote be counted, and that any improprieties be brought to light," she said. "However, while we anticipate that the margins will narrow, it seems unlikely that we will end up with enough votes to inaugurate a Walton administration in January."

Walton listed several accomplishments stemming from a campaign she called "a deeply felt love letter to the working people of our beautiful city."

"We fought as hard as we possible could. We left everything on the field," she said. "And I believe today, as fervently as I ever have, that the hour will come when we finally draw down power to the everyday people of this city."

