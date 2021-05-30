Independence and Green ballot lines are gone. So candidates are making their own

Republicans are using the tactic to a greater degree this year, too. John C. Garcia, vying for the GOP sheriff nomination, has submitted petitions for two parties – Back the Blue and Guardian. Democrat Kimberly L. Miller-Beaty, meanwhile, has established the Justice and Peace Party after she earlier lost a bid for the permanent Working Families line.

In Amherst, four of Chairman Brian D. Rusk's Republicans have filed for the United for Amherst line. He says many in the GOP no longer covet the Conservative nod.

"The Conservatives in Amherst have been taken over by liberal, union Democrats," he said. "The Conservative Party in Amherst has lost its compass."

A new party is surfacing in Hamburg town races, too. Stefan I. Mychajliw Jr., the county comptroller who is running for supervisor, is joining other GOP types on the Support Police line. He says the effort is to attract those not interested in "defunding the police."

"They can vote for radical progressives or true conservatives," he said, adding elimination of former alternatives like Independence makes the new lines "critical."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"The more lines you have, the better your chances," he said.