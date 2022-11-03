 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
In governor's race, ethics questions follow Hochul and Zeldin

Election 2022 New York Governor

Republican candidate for New York Governor Lee Zeldin, left, participates in a debate against incumbent Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul hosted by Spectrum News NY1, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at Pace University in New York.

 Mary Altaffer - pool, POOL AP
The campaigns of Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul and Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin are exchanging accusations of scandal as the unexpectedly competitive governor's race reaches its final week.

In Hochul's case, the incumbent from Buffalo has come under withering criticism over the state's $637 million no-bid contract to purchase rapid Covid-19 tests through a intermediary company whose owner and family members are generous donors to the governor's re-election campaign.

The Zeldin campaign, for its part, is under investigation for possible improper coordination with political action committees that are pouring millions of dollars into ads that attack Hochul and support her Republican challenger.

Both campaigns have denied wrongdoing.

Some political observers raise concerns about the accusations lodged against the candidates, saying they're symbols of an election system far too reliant on contributions from wealthy donors and corporations.

But it's not clear whether the accusations of corruption will carry weight with voters at a time of deep political divisions.

"Partisanship allows us to excuse an awful lot," said Jacob Neiheisel, an associate professor of political science at the University at Buffalo.

Test contract scrutinized

The Albany Times-Union in September first raised questions about the Covid-19 testing contract, noting the Hochul administration did not seek bids under its emergency Covid-19 spending powers.

The state in late 2021 agreed to buy 52 million "Carestart" rapid tests, produced by New Jersey-based AccessBio.

New York bought them through a distributor, Digital Gadgets, whose owner, Charlie Tebele, and family members have donated about $300,000 to Hochul – with most contributions coming after the testing contract was issued.

Republicans and some good-government advocates slammed the deal as bad for taxpayers.

The Times-Union reported California paid about $6.75 per test for 10 million AccessBio tests it purchased, about 45% less than the average price of $12.25 per test paid by New York. Unlike New York, California purchased the tests directly without going through an intermediary company.

Reinvent Albany called for a federal investigation into the awarding of the contract because federal pandemic-relief funds were used to buy the tests.

"It's very troubling, because it looks like a vendor was given a huge contract because of campaign contributions. And there were hundreds of millions of dollars that were overpaid," said John Kaehny, the watchdog organization's executive director.

At last week's gubernatorial debate, Zeldin pressed Hochul on the "pay-to-play corruption that is plaguing you and your administration."

Hochul rejected the premise and reiterated the test contract came at a time during the 2021-22 school year when the Omicron variant was spreading.

"I told my team, you go out and find every single test kit you can find. This was early on. We were hit harder than other states, like California, that didn't deal with it till later," Hochul said.

Moderator Susan Arbetter questioned the optics of taking large donations from companies that do business with the state.

"I understand the concern you just raised. I have always, for 30 years as an elected official, played by all the rules," Hochul said. "There has never been a situation where there's a return from someone giving a campaign contribution to me."

Coordination probed

The state Board of Elections is examining whether the Zeldin camp illegally coordinated advertising and other efforts with two super PACs.

The probe was launched after reporting by the Times-Union and a complaint filed by the state Democratic Committee presented examples of ties between the Zeldin campaign and the super PACs.

Under federal election law, the PACs can accept unlimited donations from campaign contributors and spend as much as they want on ads supporting one candidate or opposing another. However, New York election rules require the PACs to operate independently of the campaigns they support.

The New York Times reported that two PACs, Safe Together New York and Save Our State NY, had as of last week raised more than $12 million to spend on ads attacking Hochul and touting Zeldin – using language and images in line with the Republican's campaign message.

With just over two weeks until Election Day, the candidates for governor of New York, Hochul and Zeldin, talked the increase in crime. CeFaan Kim has the story.

Cosmetics billionaire Ronald Lauder is the biggest donor to the two PACs, the Times-Union reported, with roughly $9 million in contributions.

"I'm at risk of sounding hyperbolic here, you know, using terms like 'threat to democracy,' " Kaehny said. "But that is one or two people buying, and attempting to buy, an election. And that's appalling."

In December, the Times-Union reported, Safe Together paid $100,000 to John McLaughlin, a longtime Lauder political consultant who serves as Zeldin's campaign pollster, to produce an anti-Hochul radio ad.

At the gubernatorial debate, after Zeldin accused Hochul of a "pay-to-play" scandal, the governor raised the PAC contributions from Lauder.

"If you want to talk about unseemly circumstances, how does one person get away with giving you $10.5 million in your election?" Hochul said.

Zeldin spokeswoman Katie Vincentz did not respond for comment. She told the New York Times that the state investigation was a "desperate" attempt to divert attention from Hochul's record.

“It’s absolutely zero coincidence that the person pushing this agenda at the Board of Elections is a political appointee of the Cuomo-Hochul administration,” she said, referring to Michael L. Johnson, chief enforcement counsel at the agency.

Nothing is likely to come out until after the election because the investigation was delayed when Republican members skipped a board meeting, denying the required quorum for a vote on whether to issue a subpoena.

Robert Galbraith, senior research analyst at the Public Accountability Initiative, said the Zeldin campaign's connections to the super PAC are concerning, but it is possible they technically don't violate state election law.

"We know there's all sorts of ways that campaigns and super PACs sort of are able to coordinate without, you know, coordinating," he said.

Do voters care?

The two cases are both rooted in the need for candidates in New York to raise significant sums of money from corporations and wealthy donors, Galbraith said.

As a result, he said, those contributors, often people who have business contracts with the state, have outsized influence on statewide elections.

"It can be really lucrative to be a vendor to the state," Galbraith said. "And I think that frequently translates into campaign support."

Galbraith and others say they doubt the reported scandals will change voters' minds in this election.

Given how polarized people are today, it is unlikely that news of the testing contract controversy will turn Democrats away from Hochul or coverage of the Zeldin campaign investigation will sway his Republican supporters, UB's Neiheisel said.

"I don't know if this gets traced back to Tammany Hall days, or something like that, but there's certainly a normalization of that kind of politics," he said, referring to the pay-to-play accusations, in particular. "And it's also extraordinarily difficult to prove motive in cases like that. There's a strong circumstantial element to it."

If anything, Reinvent Albany's Kaehny said, it could serve to turn off some potential voters. "I think that the biggest concern would just be one of reducing voter turnout through cynicism and discouragement and apathy," he said.

