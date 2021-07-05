In Erie County sheriff's race, Beaty and Garcia eye support beyond bases that fueled primary wins

"The results are a clear indication that folks across Erie County are ready to move forward and we’re going to do that together," she said. "It’s clear our message resonated from Buffalo to Amherst to the towns like Holland and everywhere in between."

Veteran political figures can't recall a sheriff's ballot as crowded as the one voters will see this fall.

Gould remains on a ballot line of his own creation but said he won't actively campaign. Healy-Case, for now, retains the Conservative line, while DiNoto also has an independent ballot line.

Healy-Case and DiNoto, who opted not to run in the Republican primary, could siphon support from Republican-minded voters away from Garcia.

Gallivan said voters for sheriff are willing to overlook party label – a key consideration for Republicans in a county where Democrats outnumber them almost 2-1 – but Garcia has to make his case that he's best qualified for the job.

"He would have to do that whether there’s only two people in the race or six people," Gallivan said.

Howard chose not to run for re-election, but his presence looms over the race to replace him.