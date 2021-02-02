In defeat, Nate McMurray has big plans – including attacking Brian Higgins

Losing three consecutive congressional races isn't forcing Nate McMurray to shy away from politics.
On the contrary, the former Grand Island town supervisor and proud progressive – who lost three races in New York's 27th District in the past three years – is brimming with political thoughts these days.
He is attacking one of Buffalo's most popular politicians, Rep. Brian Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat, from the left. Asked if he might challenge Higgins in a Democratic primary next year, McMurray said he has no plans to do so – but added: "I think somebody should."
Beyond that, McMurray is writing a book, and he's starting a political action committee. It's all aimed to keep alive the flickering progressive flame he lit in New York's most conservative congressional district.
"We want to continue to be involved in politics – not just me," McMurray said of himself and the loyal group of supporters surrounding him. "And I said: if I create this PAC, it's a way for us to have a voice, or you guys to have a voice, too."
McMurray still has a voice – and nearly 19,000 followers – on Twitter, and it's there that he took aim at Higgins earlier this month.
To hear McMurray tell it, Higgins should have called for the resignation of Rep. Chris Jacobs, the Orchard Park Republican who beat McMurray in a special election and the November election last year. Other local Democrats have called for Jacobs to quit after he voted against certifying the election results that made Democrat Joe Biden president, but Higgins has not.
That being the case, on Jan. 10 McMurray tweeted: "STILL. NO. HIGGINS. As usual, you wait until the war is over to start your attack."
That was just one of 10 tweets or Twitter threads in which McMurray criticized Higgins this month. McMurray often also singled out Rep. Joe Morelle, a Rochester-area Democrat, for refusing to call for Jacobs' resignation.
McMurray continued his fusillade against Higgins in an interview Friday. Saying he wasn't looking to pick a fight with the congressman, McMurray continually insisted that Higgins should be publicly calling for Jacobs' resignation over his refusal to accept the election results.
"What plays into the Republicans' hands is sitting back and not standing up to people like Chris Jacobs – directly – at this time of crisis," McMurray said.
Told that members of Congress often have unspoken non-aggression pacts with lawmakers from neighboring districts, all because they need to work together on local issues regardless of party, McMurray rejected the idea of any such agreements.
"They should not be worrying about working with Jacobs," McMurray said via text message. "They should be worrying about prosecuting him."
Asked what that meant, McMurray replied: "Getting him out. You don't work with a person who helped a coup."
By refusing to call for Jacobs' resignation, Higgins put himself in a position where someone should challenge him in a primary, McMurray said. And while Higgins is widely viewed as a key figure in the revival of Buffalo's waterfront, McMurray also took issue with the congressman's economic record since joining Congress in 2005.
"The economic stagnation in Western New York over his this term in Congress is a fact," McMurray said. "Fifteen years is long enough to show us what he hasn't got. It's time for bold new leadership to address the chronic lack of growth in our community. It's time for new ideas."
Higgins' political adviser and the congressman declined to comment on McMurray's comments. But Jeremy Zellner, the Erie County Democratic chairman and a previous target of McMurray's ire, lauded Higgins and took some shots at McMurray.
"Brian Higgins has been instrumental in Western New York’s rebirth and has been a leader for our region and the Democratic Party throughout his tenure," Zellner said. "Put simply: Brian does not need lectures on progressive priorities or the needs of Western New York’s working families from a corporate lawyer who now claims to be a champion of the 99%."
Noting that the party was trying to win races for Erie County comptroller and sheriff this year, Zellner added: "Nate’s talk of disunity plays right into the hands of Republicans and doesn’t do a thing to advance the needs of Western New Yorkers.”
Two years ago, Justice Democrats – a progressive group allied with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of the Bronx – tried and failed to recruit a candidate to challenge Higgins. In light of that history, other observers also questioned the likelihood of Higgins facing a viable challenge from the left.
"Brian has a pretty solid record that kind of goes across the political spectrum," said local Democratic blogger Ken Kruly. "I don't think a primary would go very far, and I don't know what the point of McMurray suggesting that would be. It makes no sense to me."
Yet criticizing Higgins fits neatly into McMurray's progressive profile, which he typically highlights on Twitter several times daily.
He also recently said on Twitter that he's writing a book on his three races in the 27th District, and he elaborated on that plan in the interview. He said he hoped to describe the conspiracy theories he saw take root in rural parts of the district, along with the lack of local news coverage and its replacement with social media and right-wing talk radio.
"I ran at a pivotal point in our country's history, and I also saw a dramatic change in my hometown and community," he said. "And I think that if I didn't share what I saw, it would be a waste. I think that maybe future candidates will benefit from seeing what I went through and what it's actually like to run for office."
And while McMurray has no immediate plans to run for office again, he wants to capitalize on the energy his campaigns sparked among the relatively few progressives in New York's 27th District.
To that end, McMurray filed in Albany to create what he calls "Daredevil," a political action committee. He also registered PACs named "Against the Grain" and "Good Trouble," but said his PAC would go by the Daredevil moniker.
McMurray – who has been increasingly taking to Twitter to rail against far-right militia groups and QAnon conspiracy theorists – told Politico New York that the aim of the PAC is "deprogramming Western New York's relationship with fascism."
In the interview with The News, McMurray outlined other goals for the PAC, saying it could end up promoting progressive candidates and values and perhaps sponsoring conferences and letter-writing campaigns. And while it's registered as a state PAC, McMurray said it could eventually have a federal component, too.
"It's a way for me to work with my network without me being out front all the time, and empower some of the people I've been working with across NY-27," McMurray said.