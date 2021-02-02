In defeat, Nate McMurray has big plans – including attacking Brian Higgins

Losing three consecutive congressional races isn't forcing Nate McMurray to shy away from politics.

On the contrary, the former Grand Island town supervisor and proud progressive – who lost three races in New York's 27th District in the past three years – is brimming with political thoughts these days.

He is attacking one of Buffalo's most popular politicians, Rep. Brian Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat, from the left. Asked if he might challenge Higgins in a Democratic primary next year, McMurray said he has no plans to do so – but added: "I think somebody should."

Beyond that, McMurray is writing a book, and he's starting a political action committee. It's all aimed to keep alive the flickering progressive flame he lit in New York's most conservative congressional district.

"We want to continue to be involved in politics – not just me," McMurray said of himself and the loyal group of supporters surrounding him. "And I said: if I create this PAC, it's a way for us to have a voice, or you guys to have a voice, too."

McMurray still has a voice – and nearly 19,000 followers – on Twitter, and it's there that he took aim at Higgins earlier this month.