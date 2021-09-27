In Buffalo's race for mayor, will blue-collar Democrats embrace India Walton's democratic socialism?

The executive director of Our Revolution, Joseph Geevarghese, said then that his group supported the primary winner only partly because of her progressive platform.

"It's also fundamentally important that the Democratic Party respect the progressive wing of the party," he said, "and when we win, they shouldn't try to kneecap us."

Walton has in recent days shored up her staff with veterans of progressive campaigns in New York City. Early next month, she is expected to air her first TV commercials, which campaign sources say are produced by The Win Company following its successful primary effort. The firm has also worked for progressives like downstate Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Mondaire Jones as well as others around the country.

Now the campaign finance reports due Oct. 1 that are expected to reveal if the national groups back up their support with money. If polling reflects significant progress in her campaign, say political observers, the national groups will have written checks to Walton.

Brown did not return phone calls requesting an interview. But some close to him like former Mayor Anthony M. Masiello say the Walton victory would have never occurred if Brown had not ignored her, engaged her in debate, and energized the political organization that sustained him through three decades of elections.