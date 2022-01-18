In an election year, Hochul proposes big spending hikes, tax breaks

“It’s cautious optimism," Mujica said of the plan, which includes a steady driving of more and more state money into reserve accounts.

Hochul created many winners in her financial plan for the fiscal year starting April 1 – from middle-class homeowners to gambling companies to frontline health workers to farmers to small business owners.

Not in her plan, as expected, is any appropriation for a new stadium for the Buffalo Bills.

“Those talks are ongoing," Mujica said of negotiations among the state, Erie County and the team. That means the real deadline for a stadium deal has to come before the end of March, when Hochul and state lawmakers will put down their pencils in secret talks and cut a final overall budget agreement that will include many new additions.

But spending in the budget includes:

• $1 billion for various health care initiatives, as well as $1.2 billion for bonuses for health care and other frontline workers – up to $3,000 – whose ranks have been hit hard during the pandemic.