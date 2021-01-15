Howard to run for Wales supervisor after 16 years as Erie County sheriff

"I hope I won't have an opponent," Howard said, "but every candidate hopes that."

Still, Erie County Democratic Chairman Jeremy J. Zellner says he welcomes any Democrat interested in the post.

"The sheriff lacked leadership abilities in his own department, so I don't think he'd do a very good job as supervisor either," Zellner said.

Howard, 70, has endured as much criticism at the Sheriff's Office helm than anyone else in modern times. More than two dozen inmates have died in county jails during his tenure, and in 2017 the Commission of Correction faulted his department for failing to report serious inmate incidents, including suicide attempts and inmate violence. Other controversies have dogged him, though he has always pointed to instituting innovative programs to avoid new problems.

Now he seeks a different kind of politics apart from the law enforcement focus of the Sheriff's Office. It's a chance for him to espouse his conservative philosophies, as when he served as one of 14 New York co-chairs of Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign. Or when he vowed to never enforce the state's controversial gun control law known as the SAFE Act.