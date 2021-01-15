Howard to run for Wales supervisor after 16 years as Erie County sheriff

Timothy B. Howard has been toting a gun and badge for almost 50 years, and if that weren't a major accomplishment, has also mastered the politics of four countywide elections for sheriff of Erie County.
Enough of all that, he now says in officially announcing he will not seek a fifth full term.
But that doesn't mean he won't appear on a ballot. He told The Buffalo News this week he instead will seek the Republican and Conservative nominations for supervisor of Wales, where he has lived for approximately 15 years. With only about 3,000 residents in the bucolic hills of southeastern Erie County, the part-time post will most likely present far fewer headaches than running a major law enforcement agency and two correctional facilities.
And aside from making sure the roads are plowed and the garbage is collected, far less controversy, too.
"I don't know if I'm completely done with public life," he said, "so this is a way to stay involved to some degree."
Some observers note that Wales may boast more cows than Democrats (for the record, 545 people are registered as Democrats; no cow totals are available). The Democratic Party has no committee nor chairman in Wales, and no candidate appears ready to challenge Howard following the scheduled retirement of Republican Supervisor Rickey Venditti.
"I hope I won't have an opponent," Howard said, "but every candidate hopes that."
Still, Erie County Democratic Chairman Jeremy J. Zellner says he welcomes any Democrat interested in the post.
"The sheriff lacked leadership abilities in his own department, so I don't think he'd do a very good job as supervisor either," Zellner said.
Howard, 70, has endured as much criticism at the Sheriff's Office helm than anyone else in modern times. More than two dozen inmates have died in county jails during his tenure, and in 2017 the Commission of Correction faulted his department for failing to report serious inmate incidents, including suicide attempts and inmate violence. Other controversies have dogged him, though he has always pointed to instituting innovative programs to avoid new problems.
Now he seeks a different kind of politics apart from the law enforcement focus of the Sheriff's Office. It's a chance for him to espouse his conservative philosophies, as when he served as one of 14 New York co-chairs of Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign. Or when he vowed to never enforce the state's controversial gun control law known as the SAFE Act.
Howard now plays down those kinds of issues. Yes, he supports Trump, but says he subscribes more basically to "personal responsibility and individual accountability." Now he believes responsibility and accountability will apply to maintaining the roads more than hot-button national issues like presidential impeachment.
"It's got nothing to do with my position as sheriff or a candidate in Wales," he said, taking no position on the House vote to impeach the president a second time or on the fate of Trump, whom he and other upstate Republicans tried to entice into the 2014 contest for governor of New York.
"The jury is still out and we need to know the truth about what happened in Washington," he said, referring to last week's assault on the Capitol. "There are a lot of unknowns."
In the meantime, Howard is looking to wrap up a law enforcement career that started with the Gowanda Police Department in 1972, included 24 years with the State Police (where he rose to staff inspector), and 24 years with Erie County as sheriff and undersheriff to former Sheriff Patrick M. Gallivan. He's looking to find some law enforcement post to reach 50 years.
"I'll be short four months," he said. "I may look to get those four months somewhere to get to the 50-year mark."