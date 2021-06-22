Howard Johnson wins 1st District Erie County Legislature seat

Democratic Erie County Legislator Howard Johnson is on his way to reelection for his second full term to the 1st District seat.

In the overwhelmingly Democratic Buffalo city district, the Democratic primary election determines which of three Erie County Legislature candidates will represent Buffalo residents across a broad cross section of the city, stretching from the Lower West Side to the Lower East Side.

Johnson, who has just completed his first full term, faced two community advocates: Samuel Herbert, a longtime resident and frequent candidate for the Common Council Fillmore District seat; and Dominique Calhoun, an activist who has recently gained prominence as part of the local police reform efforts.

The 1st District encompasses many Buffalo neighborhoods, including the Lower West Side, downtown corridor, First Ward, Lower East Side, Broadway-Fillmore, Fruit Belt, Lovejoy and Martin Luther King Park communities.

Calhoun, 36, is a community activist making her first run for public office. She grew up in Buffalo and Amherst and returned to Buffalo in 2003. She earned her master's degree in communications from SUNY Buffalo State.

Johnson, 53, was appointed to his seat in April 2019. He successfully won his first full term in office that fall.