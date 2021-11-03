How many write-in votes did Byron Brown get? We won't know for weeks

Meanwhile, there were 34,273 write-in ballots cast: just under 59% of the total. Most of those are presumed to be cast for Brown.

While Brown claimed those votes as his own on Tuesday – and while no one is suggesting that Brown will not likely receive the majority of those votes – it's unclear how many people, for instance, wrote in other names, like those of lesser-known mayoral write-in candidates Ben Carlisle and Jaz Miles, or even Mickey Mouse or Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who have received write-in votes in past races.

The Walton campaign could also challenge some of those write-in votes when they are counted by hand if her campaign claims that voters wrote down Brown's name incorrectly or in the wrong column.

Then there's what election officials call "undervotes": write-in votes where people did not fill out the bubble before writing in a name. Those votes will likely count, officials said, but would not have registered in Tuesday's totals.

Election officials will not begin examining the actual write-in votes until all absentee and military ballots are returned to the elections board.