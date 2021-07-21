How Brown administration recommends spending American Rescue Plan funds in Buffalo

Park Access Equity. $20 million to improve at least eight city parks with the purchase of new playground equipment and other capital improvements, and $8.5 million of the allotment would be set aside for the construction of an indoor sports facility.

Affordable Housing Fund. $14.3 million to seed an affordable housing trust that would leverage the city’s $12 million HOME funds and other private sources for the construction of new, affordable permanent housing for low-moderate income families and persons with disabilities, and improvements to existing housing as well as transitional housing units for displaced residents and their families.

Water and Sewer Forgiveness. $13 million to forgive the outstanding balances of every household’s water and sewer bills.

Health Equity Initiative. $10 million to establish a community health clinic on Buffalo’s East Side as well as health educational outreach and programming and affordable quality housing.

Replacing old lead lines. $10 million to replace the lead water service lines in at least an additional 1,000 homes in addition to the lines already replaced in 500 homes.