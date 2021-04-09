House Ethics Committee probing Rep. Tom Reed

“A drunk congressman is rubbing my back,” Davis said in a text to a friend, the Post reported, adding that she followed that up with a text saying, “HELP HELP.”

With Reed reaching toward her thigh, Davis asked for help from the person on the other side of her, who then pulled Reed out of the bar, the Post said.

Two days after the article appeared, Reed announced that he would not run for re-election in 2022 and that he would not run for governor. In a long statement, Reed said that he realized in 2017 that he had an alcohol problem and that he has been in recovery ever since.

"Consistent with my recovery, I publicly take ownership of my past actions, offer this amends and humbly apologize again to Ms. Davis, my wife and kids, loved ones, and to all of you," said Reed, who later stepped down from his leadership position on the Problem Solvers Caucus.

A day after Reed released his statement, Michael R. Caputo – a longtime Republican consultant from East Aurora who served a brief and controversial tenure as an assistant secretary of Health and Human Services in the Trump administration – called for the Office of Congressional Ethics to probe Reed's actions. The Office of Congressional Ethics is an independent investigative agency separate from the lawmaker-led Ethics Committee.