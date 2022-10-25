Hochul-Zeldin debate keeps coming back to the same issue – crime

The moderators took Gov. Kathy Hochul and her Republican challenger, Rep. Lee Zeldin, through more than a dozen concerns facing New Yorkers in their televised debate Tuesday night in New York City, but the conversation kept returning to the same issue – crime.

Zeldin, who has made crime a central issue of his campaign, sounded the alarm in his opening statement, declaring "New York is in a crisis" and citing the economy, safety, personal freedom and education.

He went on to promise that he would declare a state of emergency on crime the day he took office and would remove Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg from office.

Hochul, noting that Bragg had been elected, turned that into a swipe at Zeldin's record in Congress and support for former President Donald Trump, declaring, "In Lee Zeldin's world, you overturn elections you don't agree with."

Zeldin returned relentlessly to the crime issue, blaming the state's relaxed rules on bail for allowing criminals to stay on the street. He promised to turn back the bail reform measures if elected.

Hochul contended that she addressed some of the problems with bail reform in this year's state budget negotiations and indicated that she would do more, depending on crime data.

In turn, she defended the state's tough gun control laws and criticized Zeldin for voting against a federal ban on assault weapons.

Questioned about the economy, Zeldin proposed a tax cut to make the state more attractive to businesses and also proposed developing gas drilling and fuel pipelines. He noted more than once that New York had the greatest loss of population in the nation.

Hochul asked Zeldin what programs he would cut if he reduced taxes, implying that it would hurt education, and pointed to the newly-announced Micron plant that is coming to Syracuse with thousands of jobs.

Similarly, Hochul met many of Zeldin's critiques with a combination of a defense of her record and an attack on him.

For instance, accused by Zeldin of "pay-to-play" in the purchase of Covid-19 tests at a high price without bidding during the surge of the Omicron variant, she contended that it was necessary to keep schools open for children, adding that there was no quid pro quo in her administration and criticizing Zeldin for donations that have aided his campaign.

Hochul was on firmer ground when the question came to abortion. She stood by the state's guarantee of a woman's right to choose, while Zeldin did not declare that he would try to change the law, only questioning the expense of providing services to people "from 1,500 miles away."

The two candidates brought contrasting temperaments to the debate, with Zeldin repeatedly sounding the alarm while Hochul remained calm and assured. More than once, she noted that he had sound bites, while she had sound policy.

Zeldin's declaration that he would reopen the deal that provides $600 million in state funding for a new Buffalo Bills stadium was met by Hochul declaring that the deal will be paid for by Seneca Nation gaming revenues and taxes on football player salaries. She further noted that it guarantees the team will stay in Buffalo for 30 years.

Stating that the Bills are to Western New York as what Broadway is to New York City, she added, "Gov. Pataki told me: You don't want to be the governor who lost the Bills."

The one-hour debate at Pace University aired on Spectrum News NY1 and was moderated by “Inside City Hall” host Errol Louis and “Capital Tonight” political anchor Susan Arbetter. It is the only debate between the two candidates before the Nov. 8 general election.