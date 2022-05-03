Hochul, New York State's first woman governor, becomes first-time grandmother

Kathy Hochul isn't just the first woman governor of New York State. On Sunday, the Buffalo native became the first grandmother to serve in the office.

"Welcome to the world, Sofia!" Hochul tweeted at 9:38 p.m. Sunday.

"My son Billy and daughter-in-law Christina are going to be the best parents – this new grandma couldn't be happier," Hochul added, punctuating her statement with a smiley face emoji covered in hearts.

Included in the tweet was a photograph of the 63-year-old first-time grandmother holding her infant granddaughter.

According to the Daily News, Hochul traveled outside of the state to Washington, D.C., on Sunday to meet her new granddaughter, and returned to Albany later the same day. That left New York State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins as acting governor while Hochul was away, since the state is without a lieutenant governor following the resignation last month of former Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin in the wake of federal public corruption charges.

Bill Mahoney, a writer for Politico, tweeted Tuesday that Stewart-Cousins said "it was fun," referring to the few hours she spent as acting governor .

Meanwhile, Hochul's first deputy press secretary, Avi Small, on Tuesday said the governor was busy traveling with her replacement for lieutenant governor, U.S. Rep. Antonio Delgado, who has represented the central Hudson Valley in the U.S. Congress since 2019.

The State Legislature on Monday passed a bill that allows an indicted candidate to be removed from the state election ballot, which enabled Delgado to run on the June 18 Democratic primary ballot as Hochul's lieutenant governor.

