Hochul looks to establish her identity in State of the State address

Suozzi has also criticized Hochul's approach to Covid-19 concerns, accusing her of failing to adequately plan for anticipated virus spreads over the holidays.

"She has delayed and mismanaged the response to Covid," he said. "There is no comprehensive plan."

And he continues to hammer her on other fronts.

"When Hochul came into office, she promised a new era of transparency, but that was a lie," he tweeted Tuesday, citing a recent Daily News story. "She has raised $100,000 per day, everyday, since she has been in office, and the money has been raised by lobbyists. We deserve better."

Suozzi concentrates his barbs on the sitting governor because, at the moment, she occupies a position of strength. Just about all polls show her basking in strong approval numbers as she successfully raises campaign funds and enjoys the advantage of incumbency. State Democratic Chairman Jay S. Jacobs has announced his support for her, as have many upstate committees and unions.