Hochul grapples with political pressure in stalled budget process

For most of his tenure as governor of New York, Andrew M. Cuomo never shied away from crowing about adopting on time – or nearly on time – budgets amid Albany's long history of missing deadlines.
One year he even distributed special baseballs noting a "grand slam" of four budgets in a row approved by the required April 1 date.
But in her first budget process, Gov. Kathy Hochul has so far struck out at producing an on-time spending plan – or is at least taking a long at bat. And much of that stems from political pressure from both the right and left this election year as she prepares for own primary and general elections and protects the Democratic majorities in the Senate and Assembly allowing one-party rule in New York since 2019.
A budget extender bill, if passed by the state Legislature and signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul, would provide the funds to pay employees, according to the Comptroller's Office.
Now, the governor and legislative leaders are expected to resume hardball negotiations Monday over her $214 billion proposal as they face new deadlines to issue on-time paychecks for the state's legions of workers.
On Sunday afternoon, legislative leaders were expressing optimism about soon reaching a deal – even if they remain cautious. Sen. Michael Gianaris of Queens, the deputy majority leader, repeated Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins' recent assurance of a "timely" agreement.
"We're working very hard and we're hopeful about this week," he said, "but it's been a slog through some of these other issues."
Much of the problem stems from Hochul's insistence on including hot-button issues like adjustments to previously enacted bail reform, which many say could be settled outside the budget process. She insists on some fundamental changes to the original legislation, issuing a 10-point plan that includes arrest rather than appearance tickets for some crimes, allowing arrests for repeat low-level offenses, and granting judges more discretion when determining bail for felonies.
Support Local Journalism
"Part of the reason we're moving so slowly is these non-budget issues that have been thrown into the mix," Gianaris said, citing bail reform and alcohol to-go proposals as examples. Hochul has proposed eliminating earlier laws passed by the Legislature requiring cashless bail and other liberalized measures that provide potent ammunition to Democratic and Republican foes alike as she runs for a full, four-year term this year.
Progressive Democrats, for example, wield powerful influence in the Legislature. Some are working to block Hochul's new proposals. Those on the fence, like more moderate Democrats needing the Working Families minor-party line, now face "reminders" of the need to oppose some bail reform measures the governor has proposed.
Buffalo Bills, New York State, Erie County reach 'ironclad' 30-year deal to build $1.4 billion stadium
The new stadium will be built directly across the street on Abbott Road, adjacent to Erie Community College’s South Campus, in what Gov. Kathy Hochul called “the largest construction project in Western New York history.”
Working Families officials are also unhappy about offering state money for a new Buffalo Bills stadium in Orchard Park to the tune of $850 million in public funds. They are whispering their opposition into the ears of Democratic legislators as they also face primaries in June (especially in more liberal bastions of New York City) or general election in November.
"The governor's introduction of the criminal justice rollbacks and the Bills stadium deal into the negotiations, behind closed doors with no public input, has thrown a wrench into the whole process," said Working Families spokesman Ravi Mangla. The party lists other priorities such as affordable housing, climate protection and expanding health care options, he added.
Hochul vowed to bring 'new era of transparency.' But budget talks have remained secretive, groups say
Some observers say Hochul has remained particularly tight-lipped about some of her budget priorities, notably criminal justice reform and state funding for a new Buffalo Bills stadium. The governor's office insisted that Hochul has shared as much information as she can about the stadium pact.
Mangla acknowledged the party, which can provide a margin of victory in close elections, is reminding its candidates to oppose the kind of bail reform concessions the governor has offered.
"We should expect our legislators to take up issues for working families," he said, "and we're disappointed these civil rights protections for bail, and the Bills stadium, have become talking points."
Republicans, meanwhile, remain on the outside looking in as the governor, Senate majority leader and Assembly speaker – all Democrats – essentially craft the budget plan. But the Republicans are also issuing loud protests against the process, including from gubernatorial candidates Lee Zeldin, Harry Wilson, Rob Astorino and Andrew Giuliani, as well as from GOP legislative leaders.
"The people of New York expect and deserve an on-time spending plan," Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay said last week. "Instead, they have been subjected to a secretive, closed-door and ultimately, failed budget negotiation that has left the state’s record-breaking spending plan, which could exceed $220 billion, in limbo. There is simply no excuse for this level of dysfunction."