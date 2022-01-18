Hochul calls for sharp spending increases for schools, health care

ALBANY – In a state flush with cash from federal aid money and higher-than-expected tax receipts, Gov. Kathy Hochul Tuesday presented her first state budget plan, one she called “socially responsible and fiscally prudent.”
The Democratic governor proposed a total spending plan of $216.3 billion, up from the $208.9 billion budget enacted last April, and it includes enormous increases in education and health care – the two largest components, by far, of the overall state budget.
The budget – the precise details of which have not yet been released – will include:
• $1 billion for various health care initiatives, as well as $1.2 billion for bonuses for health care and other frontline workers whose ranks have been hit during the Covid pandemic.
• Various tax relief, including speeding up the full impact of a previously enacted middle income tax break program and $2.2 billion in property tax relief that Hochul said will benefit 2 million homeowners.
• A major infusion of state funding for road and bridge repairs, as well as a record increase in the state’s Environmental Protection Fund and a $4 billion environmental bond act to be considered by voters this fall.
• $350 million in direct pandemic relief payments for businesses and entities such as theaters and music venues that were slammed by Covid.
On education matters, Hochul proposed to increase total state funding for nearly 700 local public school districts by 7.1%, or $2.1 billion, for a total of $31.2 billion. The Board of Regents, the state’s education-setting policy panel, in December called on Hochul and lawmakers to pass a budget that would include a $2.1 billion total aid increase, including $1.5 billion for the main funding lines that pay for operational expenses, chiefly salaries and benefits. In a break with other governors, Hochul went even higher with that funding program, called Foundation Aid, proposing a $1.6 billion increase.
Advocates for weeks have also been pressing Hochul to make a major commitment to after-school programs, which one group, the New York State Network for Youth Success, says that for every child enrolled in such programs in the state there are four more waiting to get into them, and that more than 300,000 children are alone and unsupervised after school. Hochul said there would be funding increases for that program, as well as pre-kindergarten classes, but she did not immediately put a number on those spending areas.
The budget plan, as expected, does not include an appropriation for a possible new stadium for the Buffalo Bills. "Those talks are ongoing,'' Hochul's budget director, Robert Mujica, said of the negotiations involving the team, state and Erie County. If a deal is made before the fiscal year starts April 1, an appropriation could be inserted into a final budget deal.
"We also must pass a bold agenda that'll do more than just help us recover from this crisis," Hochul said in a brief speech from the Capitol.
She said New York needs to do more to boost reserve funds, to account for unknown events in the future, including a possible resurgence of Covid, that can dent tax receipts and drive up spending for response efforts. She acknowledged the special federal bailout money will run dry in a couple of years, but said her budget plan being unveiled today will keep future state budgets balanced through the 2027 fiscal year.
“So, New Yorkers, this budget’s for you," Hochul said.
She called her plan a “once-in-a-generation opportunity to make thoughtful, purpose-driven investments in our state and in our people that will pay dividends for decades.”
Hochul gave a remarkably short budget presentation, totaling just 16 minutes, a stark break from her predecessor, Andrew Cuomo, who could go on for more than an hour.
The Hochul plan will include more subsidies for day care that she says will make 400,000 additional families eligible for the services. She said the state will invest $1.5 billion for the State University of New York and City University of New York in additional operating aid over the next five years, and also is proposing making the Tuition Assistance Program available to part-time students as well as to return tuition aid benefits to incarcerated individuals taking college courses – a funding stream halted in 1995.
The governor is proposing $400 million for addiction services, including a major boost for opioid treatment and prevention efforts.
The massive spending plan comes as Hochul, who took office last August after Cuomo resigned in disgrace amid mounting scandals, is running for a full, four-year term this year. One bow to that political reality: she is vowing to spend $1 billion this year to repair potholes around the state.