Hochul calls for sharp spending increases for schools, health care

"We also must pass a bold agenda that'll do more than just help us recover from this crisis," Hochul said in a brief speech from the Capitol.

She said New York needs to do more to boost reserve funds, to account for unknown events in the future, including a possible resurgence of Covid, that can dent tax receipts and drive up spending for response efforts. She acknowledged the special federal bailout money will run dry in a couple of years, but said her budget plan being unveiled today will keep future state budgets balanced through the 2027 fiscal year.

“So, New Yorkers, this budget’s for you," Hochul said.

She called her plan a “once-in-a-generation opportunity to make thoughtful, purpose-driven investments in our state and in our people that will pay dividends for decades.”

Hochul gave a remarkably short budget presentation, totaling just 16 minutes, a stark break from her predecessor, Andrew Cuomo, who could go on for more than an hour.