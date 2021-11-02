Hoak wins in Hamburg, defying Mychajliw's 'socialist' attacks

Hamburg Democrat Randy Hoak beat back an attempt by his opponent, Erie County Comptroller Stefan I. Mychajliw Jr., to tie him to progressive policies of the Working Families Party.

Hoak, a Democrat, won election to the seat once held by his late father, Patrick H. Hoak. Randy Hoak’s sister, Karen, also is a member of the Town Board.

Mychajliw's strategy was to focus on senior citizens and Democrats.

“I’ve always won races with strong Democratic support,” Mychajliw, a Republican, said. “These are not India Walton socialists in Hamburg. These are conservative Democrats.”

Hoak's strategy was to turn out his voters, and it worked.

“The key in this campaign is getting everybody out there,” he said.

Democrats picked up a seat on the Town Board, with Republican incumbent Beth Farrell and Democrat Megan A. Comerford winning over incumbent Republican Board Member Michael Petrie, Democrat Carly Whalen Story and Conservative Amy McKnight.