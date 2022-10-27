High turnout eyed as early voting begins Saturday

Early voting begins Saturday in New York, and some local officials expect a high-profile governor's race and the intense national debate over the midterm elections to drive turnout here.

Voters can head to the polls over the nine days from Saturday to Nov. 6 to cast their ballots early.

A recent boost in requests for absentee ballots for the general election suggests local early-voting turnout could rise, matching a national surge as Democrats and Republicans vie for control of the U.S. Senate and the House of Representatives, said Ralph Mohr, Erie County's Republican election commissioner.

"We expect more than last year. The absentee ballot requests have really picked up. They started out slow, but the last two, two-and-a-half weeks are really heavy," Mohr said. "So we anticipate that that same sentiment is going to carry through to the early voting."

In the 2021 general election, preliminary tallies showed just fewer than 40,000 people voted early in Erie County. This total was less than anticipated, given Buffalo had a rare, competitive general election contest for mayor. There also were countywide races for sheriff and comptroller, and an election for Amherst town supervisor, among other races.

Voters, including those who went to the polls early, likely had some confusion during this year's unusual primary schedule after legal challenges to new district maps led to split primaries in June and August.

So what will turnout during the next early-voting window look like? Data show Democrats and people who aren't registered with a party remain more likely than Republicans to vote early, Mohr said.

A number of races are likely to bring voters to the polls before Election Day, highlighted by the contest between Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul and Republican challenger Lee Zeldin.

Races for state attorney general and state comptroller also are on the ballot, along with the re-election bid of U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer, but their Republican opponents haven't gained as much traction as Zeldin.

While redrawn district lines created competitive congressional races elsewhere in New York, the general election congressional contests in Western New York are shaping up as lopsided ones.

Still, the broader battle over control of Congress, along with some competitive State Senate and Assembly races in the region, should draw early voters, officials said.

"I think it's a combination of the governor's race, plus the national attention," Mohr said.

That is already the case in other states where early voting has begun.

For example, over the first five days of early voting in Georgia, a key battleground state, in-person turnout is up 70%, compared with the same period before the 2018 midterm elections, the New York Times reported.

"If you were to ask me to give you a number, I don't. Because, you know, you'd have to be psychic to do that," said Lora Allen, Niagara County's Democratic election commissioner. "But I'm expecting a pretty good turnout. I hope so."

In Niagara County, there are four locations for early voting: Amtrak Niagara Falls Station, 825 Depot Ave. West, Niagara Falls; Cornell Cooperative Extension of Niagara County, 4487 Lake Ave., Lockport, on the county fairgrounds; Wheatfield Community Center, 2790 Church Road, North Tonawanda; and the Newfane Community Center, 2737 Main St., Newfane.

Hours for early voting in Niagara County are: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; Noon to 8 p.m. Oct. 31 and Nov. 1; and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 2 through Nov. 6.

"You have nine days of early voting. You can vote on a Saturday or Sunday. Early voting is good," Allen said. "But some people love to go to the polls on Election Day. It just depends on that individual and what they like to do."

In Erie County, the public can use the same 38 early voting locations provided in 2021. They're in each of the county's 25 towns, the cities of Tonawanda and Lackawanna and the nine Buffalo Common Council districts, as well as two additional Buffalo sites.

Early voting hours in Erie County are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; noon to 9 p.m. Oct. 31 through Nov. 4; and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 5 and Nov. 6. Ballots cast in person during the early voting period are secured until counting on election night.

In addition, hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers in the weeks leading up to Election Day have requested and submitted absentee ballots, a form of voting that grew in popularity during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In Erie County alone, voters have requested about 25,000 absentee ballots, and the county Board of Elections has sent out 16,344 ballots, Mohr said Monday.

Erie County soon may shut down the online portal that people can use to request an absentee ballot, said Mohr, who is waiting for a directive from state elections officials. People have until Nov. 7 to request an absentee ballot in person, he said.

Absentee ballots must be postmarked by Election Day in order to count, Mohr said.

A lawsuit filed by Republicans and Conservatives challenges how absentee ballots are counted and challenges who is eligible to vote by absentee.

A state Supreme Court justice in Saratoga County created significant uncertainty by invalidating portions of the state's absentee ballot law, though her decision is under appeal.

Gothamist reported that 427,000 New Yorkers have requested absentee ballots, and 108,000 voters in the state have returned them so far.

Mohr said Erie County had canvassed 8,000 of the ballots the board had received through Friday, a process that involves opening and inspecting the outer envelope that includes the voter's signature, separating it from the inner ballot and preparing it for counting.

The judge's ruling paused this work, Mohr said, pending a final decision in the lawsuit and guidance from the state. Another 300 or so absentee ballots, with more coming every day, have been sorted by election district, but not opened, he said.

"So we're going to have to see what the courts and the State Board say on that," Mohr said.