Higgins launches campaign fundraising blitz ahead of potential redistricting

Any challenger will face a candidate with a big head start. Higgins' spring fundraising push swelled the amount of money in his campaign war chest to $1.45 million.

"That's a good position for us to be in on June 30," Eaton said. "We're going to try to keep it going for the rest of year as well."

Higgins' aggressive fundraising stood in strong contrast to what Jacobs did. He raised only $96,508 between April 1 and June 30, an unusually small amount for an incumbent Republican. In contrast, Rep. John Katko, a Syracuse-area Republican, pulled in $484,212. And Rep. Elise Stefanik, who represents the North Country and who chairs the House Republican Conference, raised $1.25 million.

Jacobs had only $190,206 in his campaign account as of June 30.

Asked about Jacobs' low fundraising total, his campaign consultant, Cam Savage, said: “It was just a year ago that Chris Jacobs won an unprecedented special election and competitive primary on the same day, proving again that he is a tireless campaigner and one of New York’s best fundraisers. There will be plenty of time for politics in the coming months, but right now Chris is focused on getting Americans back to work, expanding rural broadband, reopening the U.S.-Canadian border and reversing the Biden administration’s immigration crisis on the southern border.”