Higgins and 'Heartland' Dems aim to broaden party's interests beyond the coasts

WASHINGTON – House Democrats recently elected their most diverse leadership team ever, featuring a Black man from Brooklyn, a white woman from suburban Boston and a Latino man from Southern California.

But in one way, that leadership team isn't so diverse. It doesn't include anyone from the center of the country.

And for that reason, a number of House Democrats – including Rep. Brian Higgins of Buffalo – are bonding together in a new "Heartland Caucus." By doing so, they aim to make sure their party doesn't forget a significant part of America: the vast swath of the nation that's far from the Atlantic and Pacific coastlines.

"It's a region of the country that some believe has been overlooked," said Higgins, who last month won election to a 10th term.

By forming a caucus to promote that region's interests, "you have the opportunity to influence budgets or the opportunity to influence the various committees that have jurisdiction over things and help these communities," Higgins added.

Rep. Debbie Dingell, a Detroit-area Democrat, formed the Heartland Caucus after losing her own bid for vice chair of the Democratic Caucus to Rep. Ted Lieu of California last month. Lieu joins a leadership team that will include Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York, Minority Whip Katherine Clark of Massachusetts and Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar of California.

Dingell's office did not respond to a request for an interview, but she outlined her vision of the new Heartland Caucus on National Public Radio on Saturday.

"I think it's important at times that we need to make sure that our voices are heard," she said. "We are not going to win the majority back in the House without members of Congress from the heartland."

Asked to name the issues she would like to press in the new Congress that takes office in January, Dingell mentioned manufacturing, labor, trade and the massive farm bill that Congress will have to reauthorize next year.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Terming those issues "very significant," she said: "Rural areas and our heartland and their issues have different perspectives than California does. But we are a mosaic. We're just making sure that our perspective is heard and that we're educating people and that we're out there, making sure that those in the heartland know that we do care."

Dingell's interest in blue-collar issues is nothing new. The widow of the late Rep. John Dingell – a legendary backer of the auto industry – she's fretted for years that the Democratic Party was losing support among the working-class voters who had long served as the party's base. In fact, in 2016 she was among the rare Democrats who predicted that Republican Donald Trump would win the presidency with the backing of those workers.

Union workers were even more critical of Democrats at the town halls Dingell held this year, she told NPR. Worried about inflation and gas prices, workers seemed to have the sense that they don't matter, she said.

"Well, they do matter," Dingell said. "And President Biden has made it very clear and has been fighting for those working jobs."

Higgins said that in addition to focusing on manufacturing, trade and infrastructure issues, the Heartland Caucus will likely dive deep into issues affecting the Great Lakes.

There's also a political motivation for the Democratic lawmakers from the heartland to band together. Many of them are from presidential swing states.

"We shouldn't give up Ohio," Higgins said. "What we should do is realign to become a party that is in tune to the issues of the state of Ohio and Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan."

Biden has traveled to those states frequently, often touting the 2021 infrastructure bill that he pushed into law as well as legislation passed this year that aims to jump-start the manufacturing of computer chips in America.

Still, Republicans deride the Democrats as the coastal party, and not without reason.

In her failed bid for a role in the Democratic House leadership, Dingell circulated a map showing where House Democratic caucus and committee leaders were from – and the middle of the country was entirely unrepresented.