Hardwick defeats Dixon in Erie County comptroller's race

In the hard-fought battle for the Erie County comptroller's seat, Democrat Kevin Hardwick defeated Republican-endorsed Lynne Dixon.

"Thank you to my campaign team, my family, and most of all, the voters of Erie County who chose to vote for integrity and good government today," Hardwick said after his victory. "I look forward to serving as your next Erie County comptroller and bringing back the respect it deserves."

Hardwick, a former Republican, is a 4th District county legislator and City of Tonawanda resident who ran on a platform of "culture change" in the Comptroller's Office. It's the first time in more than 30 years that an elected comptroller and the county executive are members of the same party.

Dixon, a Village of Hamburg resident, works as an associate deputy comptroller in the Erie County Comptroller's Office under Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw, who ran for Hamburg town supervisor.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

+3 Erie County comptroller's race is always about politics. This year, it could turn on messaging With two candidates who have name recognition and political and mass media experience, the campaign is becoming a case study in political science and targeted advertising.

Both waged aggressive campaigns for the comptroller's seat, with Dixon focusing more on direct mail to reach voters, and Hardwick funneling money into TV and radio campaign spots.