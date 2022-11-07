 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gov. Kathy Hochul returns to hometown for 'get out the vote' rally a day before election

Local Democratic leaders gather before Gov. Kathy Hochul takes the state at Statler Towers on Monday night.

 Harold McNeil/Buffalo News
One day before the most consequential election in her political career, Gov. Kathy Hochul returned to her hometown Monday for a "get out the vote" rally in Statler Towers.

More than 500 Democratic Party faithful packed the Statler ballroom, including some who stood on the upper deck, from which red and blue streamers and confetti were projected out of hidden cannons to the floor below at the end of the two-hour program.

Before then, revelers grooved to some old school rhythm and blues pop tunes from the 1970s and '80s that eventually led to the ushering in of Hochul and a stream of locally elected Democrats who took to the stage to exhort those who had not already taken advantage of early voting to flock to the polls on Tuesday.

"There's a lot of excitement around this election," said Dunkirk Mayor Willie Rosas. "Tomorrow, it's important to get the vote out. We don't take anything for granted." 

Rosas joined Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz and others who rallied around Hochul for her first full term as governor of New York after her two prior successful campaigns as lieutenant governor. The Lackawanna native, who grew up in the shadows of steel mills of Bethlehem Steel, would, if elected, make history as the first woman to be elected governor of New York State, and the first Western New Yorker to win the seat since Grover Cleveland. Though, making history is not her primary goal, Hochul insisted.

"I didn't come here to make history; I came here to make a difference," she said.

Hochul's Republican opponent, U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, was in West Seneca on Sunday to promote early voting and get his followers in Western New York enthusiastic about turning out the vote for him on Tuesday. 

CNN Senior Data Reporter Harry Enten breaks down the critical races of the 2020 midterm elections that may determine control of the US House of Representatives.
A recent boost in requests for absentee ballots for the general election suggests local early-voting turnout could rise, matching a national surge as Democrats and Republicans vie for control of the U.S. Senate and the House of Representatives

When could student loan borrowers know if they're actually getting relief?

