Gov. Kathy Hochul, other politicians gather in South Buffalo for Labor Day Parade

Gov. Kathy Hochul returned to her native region today to sign four labor-related bills before marching in the Buffalo Central Labor Council, AFL-CIO Labor Day Parade in South Buffalo.

The first legislation establishes a demonstration program that puts speed violation monitoring devices in work zones. The second makes construction contractors liable for wages owed to employees of subcontractors, according to the governor’s office.

A third requires building service employees be paid prevailing wages at high-end co-ops and condominiums that receive certain tax breaks, while a fourth extends the cap on benefits a worker may receive when participating in the Department of Labor shared-work program.

“There’s no place like home,” Hochul said as she addressed the news media before signing the bills.

Mayor Byron W. Brown also got a boost Monday morning before the parade, picking up endorsements from Erie County government’s largest union and a large union of employees of the City of Buffalo, Board of Education and Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority.