Gov. Kathy Hochul, other politicians gather in South Buffalo for Labor Day Parade

Gov. Kathy Hochul returned to her native region today to sign four labor-related bills before marching in the Buffalo Central Labor Council, AFL-CIO Labor Day Parade in South Buffalo.
The first legislation establishes a demonstration program that puts speed violation monitoring devices in work zones. The second makes construction contractors liable for wages owed to employees of subcontractors, according to the governor’s office.
A third requires building service employees be paid prevailing wages at high-end co-ops and condominiums that receive certain tax breaks, while a fourth extends the cap on benefits a worker may receive when participating in the Department of Labor shared-work program.
“There’s no place like home,” Hochul said as she addressed the news media before signing the bills.
Mayor Byron W. Brown also got a boost Monday morning before the parade, picking up endorsements from Erie County government’s largest union and a large union of employees of the City of Buffalo, Board of Education and Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority.
Civil Service Employees Association Local 815, which represents about 5,000 county employees, and AFSCME Council 35, which represents about 1,800 workers, announced their endorsements at the start of the parade route at McKinley Parkway and Dorrance Avenue, where politicians began to gather about 90 minutes before the noon start of the annual event.
Brown faces India B. Walton, who beat him in the June Democratic primary. The four-term incumbent has a history of working with CSEA units and has listened to members' concerns, said Chris Rackl, legislative and political coordinator for CSEA Region 6.
"He’s just been a great partner to deal with and we believe he cares about our issues," Rackl said.
Walton and other politicians are expected to walk the parade route.
The Buffalo Central Labor Council, AFL-CIO Labor Day Parade will follow McKinley Parkway to Red Jacket Parkway, before ending at Cazenovia Park for a picnic. The stretch will be closed to vehicular traffic until 2 p.m.