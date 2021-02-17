Gould emerges as Democratic front-runner for Erie County sheriff after Beaty quits race

Others supporting her candidacy also criticized the manner in which Democratic leaders handled the process.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"There was no reason why she was not picked other than personal preference," said Zone 4 Chairman Gregory B. Olma. "I'm astounded and disgusted."

But Zellner insisted Wednesday that Beaty, the only African American female seeking the nod, had been given all consideration while emphasizing that the decision of the party's Executive Committee was still more than a week away.

“I am deeply disappointed and perplexed that Kim Beaty has withdrawn her candidacy for Sheriff in this way and without warning," Zellner said in a prepared statement. "This has been a transparent, exhaustive vetting process involving six hours of interviews over multiple nights to evaluate five candidates who requested our endorsement."

He noted the party had even commissioned polling to test the two candidates' viability, and that as late as Monday he urged Beaty "to keep moving forward."